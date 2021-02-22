Man injured when awning collapses

A man was clearing snow off of an awning when it collapsed in Rock Island on February 22, 2021. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

A man was clearing snow off of an awning Monday when it collapsed in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Fire Department said the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

