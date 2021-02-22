Man injured when awning collapses Local News by: Ryan Risky Posted: Feb 22, 2021 / 01:22 PM CST / Updated: Feb 22, 2021 / 01:22 PM CST A man was clearing snow off of an awning when it collapsed in Rock Island on February 22, 2021. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com) A man was clearing snow off of an awning Monday when it collapsed in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department said the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Local 4 was the only station at the scene.