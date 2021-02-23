Man involved in two-state police chase sentenced in federal court

On Tuesday, Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced LaShawn D. James Hensley, 28, originally of Silvis, to 90 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

After his prison term, Hensley was also ordered to serve three years supervised release, as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The sentencing stems from a case in 2018 in which Hensley led police on a chase from Illinois to Iowa. It started when Hensley was driving eastbound on the I-74 bridge. When a vehicle pulled up beside Hensley, he flashed a black pistol at them. The driver of the vehicle slowed down and notified police of the incident.

Moline Police tried to stop Hensley, but he sped away, heading back into Iowa. The chase was picked up by the Bettendorf Police, Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol, which Hensley continued to elude.

The chase ended when Hensley lost control of his vehicle on Welcome Way just south of Kimberly Road in Davenport. Hensley then ran from officers, throwing a loaded Glock 22 .40 calibur pistol onto a commercial rooftop.

When officers searched Hensley’s vehicle they found three cell phones, sandwich bags, a digital scale, 24 Alprazolam pills, and approximately one ounce of marijuana.

The case was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department, and the Moline Police Department, and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.