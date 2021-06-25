Man killed after being struck by train

A man was killed when he was struck by a train in rural East Dubuque, Illinois.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office got a 9-1-1 call about a person who had been hit by a train on the railroad tracks near the end of Station Road.

When deputies arrived they discovered a man, identified as Robert J. Hilby, 60, of East Dubuque, had been crossing a BSNF railroad bridge when he was hit by a Canadian National Train.

Emergency personnel tried to revive Hilby at the scene and then he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is still under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Canadian National Railroad Police, BSNF Railroad, and the Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

The Menominee Dunleath Fire Department, Galena Ambulance, East Dubuque Ambulance and East Dubuque Fire Department, all assisted at the scene.