Man killed at Davenport funeral home is remembered, family speaks to Local 4

The community is mourning tonight after a man was shot dead at a Davenport Funeral Home.



24- year-old Nuemonei Laster is now behind bars, he’s being charged with first degree murder and felon possession of a firearm among other charges.



The victim is 26-year-old Jeremy Shorter of Davenport.



Police say Shorter was gunned down while attending his son’s visitation at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport on Saturday morning.



Jeremy Shorter was remembered by family and friends with a balloon release Sunday evening.



Jamie Delaney Shorter is Jeremy’s father and he said he will be strong for the 17 children his son left behind.



“That grandpa is going to be there for them and their other siblings when they get around their bothers and sisters just try to be strong,” said Shorter.



His children were there when the tragic shooting happened.



“They were there to say bye to their brother for them to see what took place there it was just sad things really have to change,” said Shorter.



Shavonta Randel took her daughter to be with the rest of her siblings during the balloon release.



“They’re all young and many of them don’t understand what’s going on just yet so just being around everybody and everybody hanging out loving on each other is what their going to need,” said Randel.

Randel said Shorter’s legacy will live on.

“He was a loving person had a big smile that’s what I remeber most about him was his smile you know and he left behind a legacy He left behinds all these kids that we all have to cheries at the end of the day,” said Randel.

Weerts Funeral Home sent Local 4 News a statement in regards to Saturday’s tragic incident.

“Serving our families with care and compassion is always our top priority. On Saturday, during a scheduled visitation, there was apparently a conflict between some attendees that resulted in a shooting in the parking lot of our location. The police were notified and we are fully cooperating with the investigation. Our hearts break for those who are grieving.”