A 52-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a Rock Island crash, according to a news release from Rock Island Police.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police responded to a fatality traffic crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Centennial Bridge (Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge.) Upon arrival, officers saw a Chevrolet Aveo and Hyundai Azera with heavy damage from the collision.

The 52-year-old man driving the Chevrolet was extricated from the vehicle and transported to UnityPoint – Trinity, where he was pronounced deceased, the release says.

A man was killed Tuesday in a Rock Island crash involving what police allege is a stolen car and a driver who ran from the scene. (photo by Mike Colón)

An occupant of the Hyundai also was transported to the hospital with serious injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, the release says.

Witnesses to the crash reported the driver of the Hyundai left the car and took off from the scene. The Hyundai had been reported stolen in Rock Island on Sunday, the release says.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Traffic

Unit and Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available late Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information related to the case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.