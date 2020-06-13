Man killed in farm accident in rural Maquoketa

On June 13 around 1:30pm, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a farm related accident at 17209 150th Street in rural Maquoketa.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stephan Lee Miller, 63, was filling up the tank of a fertilizer applicator that was hooked to a tractor.

While the tank was filling, the tractor slipped into gear and started moving forward. The rear wheels of the tractor and the fertilizer applicator both ran over Miller. The tractor continued forward until it hit a machine shed.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner pronounced Miller dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maquoketa Rescue Squad and the Maquoketa Ambulance Service.