Man killed in Rock Island identified

UPDATE: The man killed in Rock Island on Sunday has been identified.

Michael D. McGee, 45, of Rock Island was transported by the Rock Island Fire Department to Unity Point, Rock Island and was later pronounced dead, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed to Local 4 News.

EARLIER UPDATE: Rock Island officials have confirmed that a person is dead from a gunshot wound Sunday evening.

The victim was transported by the Rock Island Fire Department to Unity Point, Rock Island and was later ruled to be dead.

The victim’s identity is not yet being released.

The Rock Island Police Department is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

EARLIER UPDATE: There’s heavy police presence in Rock Island from a possible shots fired incident Sunday afternoon.

Local 4 News was first on the scene just after 3:45 p.m.

Rock Island police have the area of 6th Street and 7th Avenue blocked off.

Local 4 will have updates as soon as they’re available.