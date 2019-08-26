Man killed in rollover accident

One man was killed in a rollover accident late Sunday while exiting Interstate 74 to Interstate 80.

Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash on the ramp from Interstate 74 westbound leading to Interstate 80 westbound around 11:53 p.m.

According to police, a Chevy Malibu Maxx was traveling west on I-74 and attempted to merge onto I-80 west on the ramp when it lost control and left the roadway, entering the ditch.

The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on the ramp leading to eastbound Interstate 74 from westbound Interstate 80.

The driver of the vehicle was a man from Milan. He was transported from the scene by Medic EMS to Genesis Hospitals with life threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash.

No one else was in the vehicle.