An unidentified man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Scott County Wednesday afternoon.

On Aug. 9th, 2023 at approximately 2:40 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call for two motorcycles that crashed near 23500 block of 220th Street, northeast of Davenport and Bettendorf.

220th Street is in the eastern part of Scott County and is black top from 240th Avenue for a short distance and then turns into a gravel road, according to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

220th Street is in eastern Scott County, north of I-80.

At the scene, investigation discovered two motorcycle riders from Kentucky were traveling the back roads and were unfamiliar with the area, the release said. One of the riders stated they came onto the gravel at approximately 50 to 55 miles an hour and his riding partner, who was slightly ahead of him, lost control and when doing so was ejected off the motorcycle into the direct path of the other rider, causing him to be run over.

Both riders were wearing helmets, the release said. CPR was conducted on scene and both riders were transported to Genesis East. One rider was unable to recover for his injuries and passed away at the hospital.

All names are being withheld pending family notifications. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by LeClaire Police, Bettendorf Fire and Medic.