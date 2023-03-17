One man is dead as a result of a single-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, March 16, in West Burlington.

On March 16, 2023, at 5:50 p.m., the West Burlington Police Dept. responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 34 at the Gear Avenue exit, according to police. Officers arrived on scene at 5:51 p.m. along with paramedics from the Burlington Fire Department and Firefighters from West Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Fire Department.

One adult man was found in the vehicle unconscious and unresponsive. Life-saving measures were immediately started on scene, police said in a Friday release. The man was transported to the Great River Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation showed that the man’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 when it veered across the median and westbound lanes of traffic, entering the north ditch, and the vehicle then struck a tree, police said.

The name of the deceased will be withheld until the family is notified.