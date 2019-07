Three men are recovering after suffering serious injuries in a Muscatine fireworks incident Thursday.

Police say one of the three men lit a mortar while holding it in his hand.

It exploded before he could throw it. That man lost his hand.

A second man suffered injuries to his face, eyes, and ears.

A third man lost several fingers.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hartman says this was the most serious incident in Muscatine related to fireworks since Iowa made them legal two years ago.