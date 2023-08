The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing, endangered man.

Michael Widolff was last seen on August 14th at his residence in rural West Brooklyn, Ill. He is 64 years old, five foot nine inches tall, and weighs around 160 pounds. Michael is known to travel the area and is an outdoorsman with a pilots license.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Widolff, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 284-6631.