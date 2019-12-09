Man murdered in Riverdale

51 year old Brian Duque is being charged with first degree murder. He’s accused of shooting his nephew, 32 year old Terry Warner in the chest, who died of his injuries soon after.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 1:20 pm on the 1100 block of Fenno Drive. Local Four spotted blood on the street near Warner’s Car.

Warner’s family has owned the house for 40 years. He lived there with his three kids and Duque. All three kids are under seven years old.

Police are still investigating.