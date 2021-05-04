Man on bicycle struck, killed by SUV early Tuesday

A man is now dead following a vehicle accident involving a bicycle that happened early Tuesday morning in Rock Island County.

Deputies responded to the scene after midnight.

They say a 60-year-old man was riding his bike on the Rock River Bridge, along Illinois Route 84, when an SUV hit him.

The driver is a 27-year-old man from Colona.

Names of both individuals have not yet been released, and there’s no indication if any charges will be filed.

This was the first of two deadly bicycle accidents in the Quad Cities in less than 24 hours.

The other one happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in Moline, where a squad car struck a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle.