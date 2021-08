Emergency responders attend to a bicyclist who hit a vehicle at 16th Street and 6th Avenue in Moline on August 4, 2021. (Katrina Rose, OurQuadCities.com)

A man severely injured his leg when he ran a red light on his bike and hit a vehicle Wednesday in Moline.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and 6th Avenue.

Witnesses confirmed the bike was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran the red light. The injury was considered severe and he was taken away by ambulance.

No citations were issued at the scene.