Man on bike killed in hit-and-run identified

UPDATE: The name of the man who was killed when his bicycle was hit by a vehicle that then fled from the scene has been identified.

Devin A. Estabrook, 49, Letts, Iowa, was airlifted from the scene by helicopter to a hospital in Peoria, Illinois, where he was pronounced dead.

The city of Grandview, Iowa identified Estabrook as “one of our own firefighters” in a Facebook post.

EARLIER UPDATE: A bicyclist was injured after being hit by a vehicle that then left the scene early Monday.

A bicyclist was traveling northbound about 4:50 a.m. on U.S. Highway 61 near the intersection of 41st Street South in Muscatine when he was struck by an unknown vehicle also traveling north on U.S. 61.

The vehicle left the scene and the Iowa State Patrol and Muscatine Police Department are asking the public for help with the investigation.

Anyone that has information about the crash or the vehicle that did not stop at the scene should contact Lt. Anthony Kies of the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, ext 608 or private message the Muscatine Police Department’s Facebook page.