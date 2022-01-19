Man on probation in connection with drug labs faces sexual-assault charges

A 34-year-old Clinton man, arrested last year in connection with drug labs in Blue Grass, now faces sexual-assault charges.

Timothy Doyle, who was arrested Tuesday on a warrant, faces two felony charges of third-degree sexual abuse, court records say.

From the arrest affidavits

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. July 21, 2021, Ilana Poulin and a juvenile went to the Blue Grass Police Department to report a sexual assault.

Poulin, 44, the mother of the juvenile, at that time had been in a long-term relationship with Doyle. Doyle is not married to Ilana but is referred to as the “step-dad” by Pouiln’s children.

Doyle, Poulin and the juvenile all lived together in Blue Grass. Poulin and the juvenile reported the juvenile had been sexually assaulted for a duration of time dating back two years beginning around July 2019.

The juvenile was 14 when the sex assaults began and 16 when the incidents were reported.

Poulin reported Doyle “threatened to kill them if they spoke to law enforcement regarding the contact he has been having with (the juvenile)” the arrest affidavit says.Earlier charges involving the couple

Drug labs incident according to arrest affidavits

Earlier, police said the couple had multiple drug labs in their home.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. July 21, Poulin and her daughter responded to the police department “to report an incident,” the earlier arrest affidavit says. The document did not say what the incident was.

Poulin gave police permission to search the house, and police also applied for a search warrant.

Officers entered the house, which was “engulfed with the strong odor of marijuana,” an arrest affidavit says. Drug paraphernalia was in nearly every room, primarily in the bedrooms.

An officer who opened a closet door in the master bedroom to take photos “uncovered a complete marijuana grow operation with approximately 16 potted marijuana plants and numerous psilocybin mushroom labs along with numerous canisters with fully grown psilocybin mushrooms in each of the containers, all of which were in plain view.”

Law enforcement searched and found more than 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 16 potted marijuana plants and two to four pounds of marijuana and other THC products.

“Ilana Poulin and her live-in boyfriend Timothy Doyle both admitted ownership of the marijuana grow, the marijuana possession and ownership of the psilocybin mushrooms and labs,” the affidavit says. “All of the drugs mentioned were also located in an area that could easily be accessed by her teenage children. There was a common area room where marijuana and psilocybin syringes were found.”

Marijuana and drug paraphernalia also were found in a teenager’s bedroom.

Poulin has been released on Department of Corrections supervision, court records say.

Earlier this month, Doyle pleaded guilty to a charge of controlled substance violation – psilocybin mushrooms. Sentence and judgment were deferred and Doyle was placed on probation during good behavior for three years.

A sentencing hearing is set for Poulin for March 2 in Scott County Court. She has pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – psilocybin mushrooms, a Class C felony.

A preliminary hearing for Doyle, who is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail on the assault charges, will be Jan. 28 in Scott County Court, court records say.

Third-degree sexual assault also is a Class C felony, which is punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000 to $10,000.