Man rescued after falling through ice at Lake Storey

Galesburg firefighters saved a man who fell through ice and into the water on Friday night.

The incident happened around 6:44 p.m. near the 3300 block of Lakeside Court.

According to a news release, the man was reported by police to be in the middle of Lake Storey, about 80 yards from land.

Engine 53 from the Fremont Station, Rescue 55 from the Central Station and five firefighters arrived on scene and went to separate locations to conduct a rescue.

Donning ice rescue gear, Capt. Jim Pendergast and firefighter Kyle Harms walked onto the ice and entered the water about 30 yards away.

Meanwhile, police officers on scene kept lights on the male subject and kept in voice contact with him.

Both firefighters had to chop through another 30 yards of ice to get to the subject.

Once they reached the man, both firefighters attached the subject to the ice rescue board and were quickly pulled to shore by the remaining fire crews, Galesburg Police and Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service personnel.

The man was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment before being transported by Peoria Life Flight.

His condition is currently unknown.