Man rescued after riding lawn mower rolls into creek

Emergency crews rescued a man after his riding lawn mower rolled into a creek in Bettendorf on Tuesday around 11 a.m.
The accident happened in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive when the lawn mower malfunctioned while on a hill and fell upside down into the culvert.
The man was taken to the hospital with some injuries. His current condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.