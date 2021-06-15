Man rescued after riding lawn mower rolls into creek

Emergency crews rescued a man after his riding lawn mower fell in a creek in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive in Bettendorf on June 15, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews rescued a man after his riding lawn mower rolled into a creek in Bettendorf on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

The accident happened in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive when the lawn mower malfunctioned while on a hill and fell upside down into the culvert.

The man was taken to the hospital with some injuries. His current condition is unknown.

