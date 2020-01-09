Man rescued from Burlington house fire

An unconscious man was rescued from the upstairs bedroom of a burning house in Burlington.

Shortly before 4:00am Thursday, January 9, Burlington Police and Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Fleming Court in Burlington. When the police arrived they discovered that there was one person still in the house. They were able to rescue him through an upstairs bedroom window.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported to a local hospital for further treatment. His current condition is not known.

The fire was brought under control just before 4:30am and was contained to the back exterior of the house and the attic above the kitchen.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The fire is still under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office but is not considered to be suspicious.