A man attempting to swim in the Mississippi River was rescued Thursday afternoon.

Rock Island officials were called to a river rescue around 12:30 today near Interstate 280.

They say a boater spotted a man floating who looked like he had hypothermic symptoms.

The fire chief says he went into the river earlier today.

At first he refused to be pulled out, but eventually complied and was brought to Sunset Marina.

We don’t know his condition at this time.