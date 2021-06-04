Man riding 9,000 miles on electric bike to raise awareness for senior citizen needs

A man from San Antonio is riding 9,000 miles on his electric bike across the U.S. to raise awareness for the needs of senior citizens.

Jeff Salter is the founder and CEO of Caring Senior Services, a company that provides asssitance for seniors to help them maintain their independence and quality of life.

Salter started his journey to visit all 45 locations on April 1. He stopped in Galesburg on Friday morning, almost marking the halfway point.

His goal is to be back in San Antonio by August 1. Two months into the journey and he said he is still on schedule.

He’s doing this for the Close The Gap in Senior Care Movement to mark the company’s 30th anniversary.

“To really help bring attention to the underserved and unmet needs of seniors in local communities,” Salter said. “I’m having a great time just really talking to communities and helping them to discover what their needs are in their local area.”

More information about his journey and to follow along can be found here.

Another important initiative the company is working on is adding grab bars to the homes of many seniors. More information and how to donate to that can be found here.