On July 7, John E. Cook, Jr., pled guilty to Burglary of a House of Worship, a Class 1 Felony, as part of a plea agreement in Jo Davies County District Court. Cook was sentenced by Judge John Hay to five and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This sentence will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

The conviction was the result of a burglary in progress at a church in Elizabeth, IL. Deputies with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded and were able to apprehend Cook at the scene, according to a press release from the Jo Davies County State’s Attorney’s Office.