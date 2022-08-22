Silvano Marez Rios, age 50, a Mexican citizen who resided in West Liberty, was sentenced on Thursday, August 18 to 33 months in federal prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a Social Security number and illegal reentry. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

According to court documents, Marez Rios was found in West Liberty after having been deported or removed by Immigration authorities. He used the identity of a United States citizen to obtain employment in Iowa. He also utilized the same identity when incurring medical expenses and for numerous driving offenses. After working under one false identity, Marez Rios used the identity and Social Security card of another United States citizen to obtain employment. On March 30, 2022, Marez Rios pled guilty to the four charges. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Iowa Department of Transportation and the West Liberty Police Department and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.