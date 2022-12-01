A Davenport man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon. Brandon Scott Hagedorn, age 26, was sentenced on November 28 to 57 months in prison. Following his imprisonment, he was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

Brandon Scott Hagedorn (photo: Scott County Jail)

On April 30, 2021, Davenport police officers responded to Daisy Dooks Gentlemen’s Club for a report of shots fired. Surveillance video showed a group of men engaged in a fight in the parking lot. As the fight ended, Hagedorn shot at a vehicle leaving the parking lot. Law enforcement collected one live round of ammunition and seven spent shell casings. The firearm was never recovered. Law enforcement officers identified Hagedorn as the shooter through surveillance video, as well as Hagedorn’s clothing, witness reports, social media and location data.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the Davenport Police Department investigated the case.