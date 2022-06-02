On June 1, Jason Campbell of Galena pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to a charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, which is a Class 3 Felony. As a result of the plea, Campbell was sentenced by Judge John Hay to 2 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This sentence shall be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation of this case.