A Davenport man received a suspended prison sentence following a guilty plea for providing false information to an insurer after a car accident.

Jared Simmons pled guilty on September 1 to one count of Presenting False Information, a class “D” Felony, after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

The investigation began in January 2021 after the Fraud Bureau received information showing Simmons had provided false information to an insurer after a car accident in Scott County. It was determined that Simmons had made false representations regarding the nature of the loss to secure benefits of the policy. Simmons claimed that his vehicle sustained damage after hitting a deer when the damage was sustained after he was involved in a single-car accident while he was intoxicated. Simmons was arrested on February 3, 2022.

Following his guilty plea, Simmons received a five year suspended prison sentence and was placed on supervised probation for a period of two years. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,025.

Anyone with information about insurance fraud in Iowa is encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.