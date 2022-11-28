UPDATE, November 29, 11:31 a.m. According to a corrected press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gerald Heard is from Bettendorf, not Davenport.

EARLIER: A Davenport man has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.

Gerald Brian Hoard, age 49, was sentenced November 28 to time served following his plea of guilty to Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor. Hoard was taken into custody on March 15, 2022. Hewill serve three years of supervised release, including one year at a residential re-entry center. According to court documents, Hoard used the social media application Grindr, an online dating app, to communicate with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old. Hoard sent a picture of his genitals to the alleged minor. Hoard agreed to meet the minor at a local store for the purpose of engaging in sexual activities.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children. For more information about internet safety education, click here and click on the resources tab.