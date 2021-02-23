Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth charges

A Clinton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth charges Tuesday, Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Shayne Russell Cox, 33, to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Cox was ordered to serve five years of supervised release as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund after his prison term.

An investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration revealed that Cox and other co-conspirators knowingly agreed to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute “ice” methamphetamine beginning in 2015.

The conspiracy involved multiple kilograms of ice. Cox regularly obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from individuals in Arizona and arranged for its transportation to Clinton.

The supplier was suspected of having direct ties to Mexico.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.