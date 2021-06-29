Man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography

A Mount Pleasant man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison Monday for receiving and distributing child pornography.

United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Jacob Hugo Alanis, 21, to 132 months in prison and was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term, pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $6,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Alanis was identified by the Mount Pleasant Police Department when they received a cyber tip from Dropbox alleging the presence of child pornography related to a particular email address. On October 15, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence associated with the email address. At the residence, Alanis admitted the email address belonged to him. Alanis also admitted downloading, watching and trading child pornography.

Law enforcement seized multiple electronic devices and located hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation

investigated and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.