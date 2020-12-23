Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth offense

A Burlington man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a methamphetamine offense Tuesday.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Anthony David Collins, 30, to 144 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced Wednesday.

Collins was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund after his prison term.

This investigation began in 2017 when law enforcement identified Collins as a distributor of

methamphetamine in the Burlington area.

Law enforcement purchased ice methamphetamine from Collins on seven separate occasions between 2017 and 2019. Collins was found to be in possession of a firearm in connection with his drug trafficking activities. Collins has a history of violence and was on court supervision at the time of these offenses.

This was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement

Administration. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern

District of Iowa.