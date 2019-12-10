Live Now
Man sentenced to 2 years for possession of meth

Shawn Mernack (Contributed photo)

A Mount Carroll man was sentenced to two years in prison as part of a plea agreement to a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Shawn K. Mernack of Mount Carroll, Illinois, pled guilty Friday to the Class 3 felony, Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John D. Hay announced Tuesday. As a result of his plea, Mernack was sentenced by Judge William A. Kelly to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The sentence will begin after he completes a seven-year sentence from Carroll County for a similar offense. The defendant also pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which is a Class 1 felony.

Mernack was sentenced to four years conditional discharge to be served at the same time as the two-year sentence.

The two-year sentence shall be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police handled the investigation of this case.

