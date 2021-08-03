Man sentenced to 20 years for distributing ice methamphetamine

A Burlington man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Wednesday for distributing ice methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Gerald Victor Terry, 50, admitted to distributing ice methamphetamine in Burlington. Terry had several prior criminal convictions and was on State of Iowa parole for two felony convictions at the time of this offense.

After Terry’s prison term, he will serve five years of supervised release.

Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Terry.

This case was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.