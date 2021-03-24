Man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking

A Iowa man with a prior federal conviction related to drug trafficking was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manufacturing and distributing controlled substances, Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced Wednesday.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Jason Earl Davis, 43, to 240 months in prison Friday.

Davis, of New London, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund after his release.

The investigation of Davis began in 2018 when law enforcement identified him as a supplier of methamphetamine in the southeast Iowa area. As part of his drug trafficking activities, Davis maintained a premise for the purpose of manufacturing and distributing controlled substances. Davis has a prior federal conviction related to drug trafficking.

The investigation was carried out by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the case was

prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.