A 37-year-old man from Marshalltown, Iowa, was sentenced to 360 months of imprisonment this week after an ongoing investigation conducted by the Rock Island Police Department and other agencies.

Michael James Grommet was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, it was established during Wednesday’s sentence hearing that Grommet worked with associates to distribute over 7 kilograms of ice methamphetamine in both Illinois and Iowa.

The government detailed Grommet’s criminal history, which included over 20 criminal convictions.

Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow discussed the seriousness of Grommet’s “major distribution” offense during Wednesday’s hearing, describing the “extreme physical and mental destruction” methamphetamine has on the community, a news release says.

Judge Darrow stated Grommet posed “the most severe risk to recidivate” she had seen “in a long time” with “absolutely no regard for other individuals,” a news release says.

Grommet was convicted following a jury trial in August 2021.

His codefendant, Buddy Hal Gunter, also went to trial and will be sentenced on March 16, 2022.

The United States Attorney’s Office says statutory penalties for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine are a mandatory minimum term of 10 years and up to life in prison — up to a $10 million fine — and at least five years and up to a life term of supervised release.

“As the court made clear, individuals who make a career out of trafficking highly-addictive, community-devastating drugs will be held accountable,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Raya. “The United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to remove these dealers from the streets to keep our communities safe.”

The Iowa Division of Narcotics Development, Drug Enforcement Administration, Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and Bremer County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Raya and Jennifer Mathew represented the government in the prosecution.