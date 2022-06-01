A Davenport man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on drugs and weapons charges. Julian Darnell Black, age 28, was sentenced to 150 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. Black was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay a $200 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, the investigation began when law enforcement officers were dispatched to a domestic incident where Black was identified as the suspect. A subsequent search of Black resulted in the seizure of two plastic bags containing methamphetamine and a loaded Draco AK-47 rifle. Law enforcement confirmed that Black had multiple outstanding state warrants.

On January 24, Black pleaded guilty to the charges and U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. This case was a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.