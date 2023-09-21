A Quad City man has been sentenced to federal prison for escape, according to an email from the U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of Iowa

Maurice La’Von Cowan, 31, was sentenced in district court in Davenport on September 20 to 21 months in federal prison for escape. According to public court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Cowan had been transferred from federal prison to the Residential Re-entry Center in Davenport to serve the rest of his federal prison sentence. He had been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On February 18, 2023, Cowan walked out of the Residential Re-entry Center. Staff realized Cowan was not in his bed when they conducted a head count. Surveillance footage showed Cowan leaving the center around 5 p.m. He was arrested on May 2, 2023. After completing his term of imprisonment, Cowan must serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case.