Man sentenced to federal prison on drug and firearm charges

A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison on drug, Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced Wednesday.

United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Johnathon Lawrence Rose, 33, of Clinton, to 210 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

Rose was ordered to serve four years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The investigation began in January 2020 when Rose was stopped by police for illegally tinted windows and no valid driver’s license. Officers located pills that tested positive as eutylone, methamphetamine, cocaine, and caffeine in Rose’s pockets.

A search warrant was executed at Rose’s residence and yielded a large amount of ammunition, parts for an AR-15 and drug paraphernalia.

During the intake process at the jail, a firearm fell out of Rose’s pants during a search by a corrections officer. A search of his jacket revealed additional pills and more than 35 grams of methamphetamine. Rose was previously convicted of a felony and prohibited from possessing firearms.

This matter was investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the Blackhawk Area Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.