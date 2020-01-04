Man sentenced to life in prison for killing a girl is now free

A convicted murder is free after serving nearly 25 years in person.



Scott English was convicted of killing three-year-old Jami Sue on October 10, 1995, he was sentence to life in prison.



According to court documents, Jami Sue’s autopsy shows the three-year-old suffered massive injuries to her head, back, chest and she had bruises all over her arms and legs.



Rich Polluck was 15-years-old when his cousin Jami Sue was murder and feels that there’s no justice for his cousin.



“He’s free to do what he chooses it just really felt like a kick in the gut,” said Polluck.



According to Rich his family found out about a parole hearing set for 2020 but they weren’t aware about him being released in December.



“We just got a notification that he was released and that was it,” said Polluck. “A miscarry of justice, a three year old little girl who was murdered.”



Local 4 called the Illinois Department of correction for a statement but they didn’t return our calls.