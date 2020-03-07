Man sentenced to life without parole in murder of grandmother: Victim’s companion happy with sentence

Darian Lensgraf was sentenced to life without parole, for the 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother.



A jury found Lensgraf guilty of first degree murder in January.

He stabbed 66-year-old Diana Lensgraf multiple times in the chest and throat. At trail he claimed he was not guilty, by reason of insanity. The jury rejected that claim.



20-year-old Darian Lensgraf showed no emotion as the judge handed down his sentence. He also declined to make any statement in court.



Lynn Bear, Diana Lensgraf longtime partner was in the courtroom. He tells Local 4 News he is happy with the sentence.



“I’m happy with what he got sentenced with. He took part of my life away, when he took her life. I miss her,” he says.

Bear says now all he is left with is memories.

“A real loving grandmother. She loved her grand-kids. She always took care of me, and took care of the house. She loved animals. Her cat, I still have her cat.”



While tearing up, he says he is relieved to get the closure he needed.



“I’m just glad it’s over with, makes me feel a little bit better with what he got,” says Bear.



The judge also ordered Lensgraf to pay $150,000 to his grandmother’s heir.