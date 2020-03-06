Man sentenced to life without parole in murder of grandmother

UPDATE: Darian Lensgraf was sentenced Friday to life without the possibility of parole for the December 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother.

He was found guilty of first degree murder in January.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.

Man guilty of murder in death of grandmother

January 17, 2020

A Muscatine County jury found a man guilty of murder in the first degree for the December 2018 stabbing death of his grandmother.

Darian Lensgraf, 18, of Muscatine, entered the home of Diana Lensgraf and stabbed her multiple times in the chest and throat. At trial he claimed that he was not guilty by reason of insanity. The jury’s verdict rejected this claim.

The case was investigated by the Muscatine Police Department.

Lensgraf will be held in the Muscatine County Jail without bond pending his March 6, 2020, sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. He faces a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.