Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Thursday on drug, firearm charges

A 32-year-old Iowa man was sentenced Thursday by the United States District Court Chief Judge A. Jarvey to 148 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The man, identified as Jacob Robert Hogberg, of Burlington, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, Hogberg was identified in December 2019 when law enforcement officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel, Burlington.

Officers made contact with Hogberg and two other individuals.

During a search of a vehicle associated with Hogberg, officers located 205.38 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded Mossberg 20-gauge pump shotgun and Winchester 20-gauge shotgun shells.

Hogberg admitted to possessing the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute some or all of it to another person.

Furthermore, as a convicted felon, Hogberg was prohibited from legally possessing firearms and ammunition, a news release states.

On July 14, 2021, Hogberg pleaded guilty to the two charges brought against him.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, and Burlington Police Department investigated the case.