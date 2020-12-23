Man sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for drug and firearm offenses

A Burlington man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19 years in prison for drug and firearm offenses.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Scott Michael McAllister, 37, to 230

months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced Wednesday.

McAllister was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $200 to the Crime

Victims’ Fund after his prison term.

In the spring of 2018, McAllister was identified as a methamphetamine supplier in southeast

Iowa. McAllister admitted to being involved in the distribution of more than ten pounds of ice

methamphetamine in the Burlington area. McAllister also admitted to possessing a firearm in

furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

This matter was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Burlington Police

Department, Des Moines County Sherriff’s Office, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group,

Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.