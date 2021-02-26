Man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for drug, gun charges

A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 21 years in prison for the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced Friday.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Adam Brent Branton, 39, to 262 months in prison for the meth charge and 120 months in prison for the gun charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Branton also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund after his prison term.

The investigation of Branton began in February 2020 when law enforcement identified

him as a distributor of “ice” methamphetamine in the Burlington area. In February 2020, officers

utilized a confidential source to purchase approximately half a pound of ice methamphetamine from the Branton.

On May 21, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Branton’s home. During the search, officers found a loaded New England Firearms .22 caliber revolver in addition to a large quantity of cash and methamphetamine.

Branton was later interviewed and admitted to distributing methamphetamine and possessing the gun found in his home, despite being a convicted felon. He further admitted to distributing five to six pounds of ice methamphetamine over the course of the last six months leading up to his arrest.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington Police Department and the Southeast Iowa

Narcotics Taskforce and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the

Southern District of Iowa.