Man sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for meth and firearm offenses

A Burlington man was sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking methamphetamine, United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced Friday.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Lloyd Davenport, 44, to 262 months in prison. Following his term, Davenport will be required to serve five years of supervised release.

According to Krickbaum, “Davenport was a pound-level dealer of ice methamphetamine in the Burlington area, who admitted that he possessed a firearm in relation to his drug trafficking activities. Davenport’s criminal history includes convictions for armed robbery, a prior drug trafficking offense and animal cruelty.”

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Southeast Iowa

Narcotics Taskforce, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office,

Burlington Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol. The case was prosecuted by the United

States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.