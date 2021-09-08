Man sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for explosive device

UPDATE: A man arrested and charged a year ago this week with possession of an incendiary or explosive device with intent has been sentenced to 37 months in prison.

Aaron Hinke, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession of an unregistered National Firearms Act destructive device.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report in September 2020 of a possible homemade explosive device in the 100 block of South Main Street in La Motte.

EARLIER UPDATE

September 9, 2020

A man was arrested and charged earlier this week with possession of an incendiary or explosive device with intent, a Class C felony.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible homemade explosive device in the 100 block of South Main Street in La Motte on Sunday around 6:46 p.m.

Deputies located a device that “contained the elements and components of an explosive” and brought in the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office to assist and the device was defused.

A search warrant was issued for a different residence in the same block and Aaron Hinke, 45, was arrested, charged and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center.