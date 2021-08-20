Man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for gun offenses

A northwestern Iowa man was sentenced Thursday to nearly four years in prison for gun offenses, including some in Davenport.

Colton Eugene Cope, 25, of Laurens was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 46 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a drug user on two occasions.

Cope was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, as well as pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, Cope was federally charged with drug user in possession of a firearm after officers stopped a vehicle he was driving related to a shots fired call in Davenport.

Cope was found in possession of numerous firearms, ammunition, and methamphetamine. Cope admitted to using methamphetamine and possessing the firearms and ammunition. Cope further admitted to allowing Davion Gary, a felon, to possess one of his firearms.

Officers located shell casings at an apartment complex in Davenport. The shell casings at the scene were consistent with being fired from one of Cope’s guns.

When Cope was arrested, he was again found in possession of firearms, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia – which led to Cope being federally charged in the Northern District of Iowa for unlawful possession of a firearm as a drug user.

Acting United States Attorneys Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa and Sean R. Berry of the Northern District of Iowa made the announcement.

These cases were investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Fort Dodge Police Department, and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhood.