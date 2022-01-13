Man sentenced to six years in prison for robbing credit union, leading police on bi-state chase

A Rock Island man was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 72 months’ imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, in connection with a credit union robbery and bi-state police chase in Iowa and Illinois.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Roman Thomas Lloyd.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, the government presented evidence at a sentence hearing that Lloyd had fled from the police following the robbery, driving at speeds approaching 100 mph on both highways and residential streets.

The government further highlighted that the chase had gone through four school zones.

Law enforcement attempted to use stop sticks on five occasions before they were ultimately successful on their sixth attempt, a news release says.

It was reported that, even after the stop sticks deflated Lloyd’s tires, law enforcement still had to use a PIT maneuver to force Lloyd’s car into a ditch before he was apprehended.

Based on this evidence, Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow found an upward variance from the sentencing guidelines was appropriate because Lloyd had shown “reckless disregard for the health and safety of others during the more than 20-minute high-speed chase,” adding that the lack of injuries or accidents during the chase was “miraculous,” a news release says.

“The defendant’s apprehension is a prime example of the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions working together,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas F. McMeyer. “We are thankful for the skill, dedication and professionalism they demonstrated in the face of his dangerous flight.”

Lloyd received concurrent sentences of 72 month’s imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release on the credit union robbery count, and the interstate transportation of stolen money count.

“Mr. Lloyd’s actions are an example of bold disregard for the law, public safety and the safety of law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public while apprehending a dangerous criminal,” said David Nanz, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Springfield Office. “This sentence is the result of teamwork among our partners to hold Lloyd accountable and prevent future violence.”

Judge Darrow further ordered that Lloyd’s sentence run consecutively to any sentence that is imposed in Henry County — in which he is charged with burglary of a pharmacy, theft and aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer — and Clinton County — in which he is charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance, first offense.

Statutory penalties for credit union robbery are up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

Statutory penalties for interstate transportation of stolen money are up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

Lloyd was indicted in July 2021 and pleaded guilty September 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Moline Police Department were assisted by law enforcement officers from Rock Island and Davenport during the investigation of this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney McMeyer represented the government in the prosecution.