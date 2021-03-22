Man sentenced to two years in prison for escape

A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for escape, Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced Monday.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Cordell McDowell, 32, to two years in prison, three years of supervised release and a payment of $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The charge arose in 2020 after McDowell failed to report to the residential reentry center in

Davenport to serve the remainder of his prison sentence.

McDowell’s whereabouts were unknown for approximately four months until he was arrested in relation to his involvement in a murder/robbery investigation. McDowell has a history of non-compliance with supervision and a prior federal conviction for escape.

This matter was investigated by the United States Marshals Service and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.