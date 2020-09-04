Man shot and killed by police in Bettendorf identified

UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the man shot and killed by police in Bettendorf after being determined to be “an immediate danger to those around him.”

Timothy Alan Clevenger, 53, was a resident of Silvis. He was struck once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they found Clevenger “holding a sharp-edged weapon along with multiple children in the home.”

EARLIER UPDATE: A Bettendorf Police Officer was involved in a fatal shooting when responding to a disturbance on Thursday.

Just before noon, Bettendorf Police responded to a report of a man holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old at 1111 16 1/2 Street.

When police arrived, they announced their presence and entered the location. Inside the home, they found an adult male holding a sharp-edged weapon along with multiple children in the home.

The police determined the man was an immediate danger to those around him.

An officer fired his weapon at the subject, striking him once. The 53-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending family notification.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Local 4 News was told by several neighbors that the house was also a daycare, which is why so many children were inside at the time.

One neighbor told Local 4 News that her kids normally visit that daycare, but since she had to take a sick day from work her children stayed home with her. While she was thankful her kids didn’t have to experience that incident firsthand, it was troubling to know her kids are normally there at the time the situation took place.

Another neighbor said this is a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood that is kid-friendly. He often sees children riding bikes, walking around and even playing right outside the house where the shooting took place.

On the Local 4 News Facebook page, one viewer commented that their niece and nephews were there when it happened. Their family is still processing everything that happened.

The investigation of the incident has been turned over to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They will interview witnesses, collect video and audio recordings, and process the scene.

The officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave per departmental policy and his name will not be released until after the investigation by DCI.